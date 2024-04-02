Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of FLTR remained flat at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,903. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

