Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 153 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. 19,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $112.94. The company has a market cap of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.