Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $491.23. 4,451,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,552,975. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

