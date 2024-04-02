Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 150,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

