Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.59. 415,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.51. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

