Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.67.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

SPGI stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.77. The company had a trading volume of 448,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.52. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

