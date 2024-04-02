Short Interest in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW) Increases By 5.7%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,669. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whole Earth Brands stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,177 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

