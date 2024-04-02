Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Increases By 19.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 29th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of JanOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JanOne by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in JanOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Stock Performance

JanOne stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. JanOne has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

