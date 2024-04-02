Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expands By 14.0%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 876,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.53. 395,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,800. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.