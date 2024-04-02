Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Expands By 16.7%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

EVMT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Get Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.