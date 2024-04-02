Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Increases By 15.4%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR remained flat at $16.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

