Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Increases By 15.4%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IOR remained flat at $16.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Income Opportunity Realty Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.