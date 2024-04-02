Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Declines By 5.4%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IDR opened at €8.67 ($9.32) on Tuesday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of €9.05 ($9.73). The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a PE ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

