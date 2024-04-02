Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Drops By 5.9%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 291,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,405. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

