Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Expands By 13.7%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after buying an additional 404,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 849,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 192,053 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 366,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,364,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 0.6 %

GLDD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 210,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,686. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $566.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $181.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLDD. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.