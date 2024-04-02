Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Declines By 9.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,960,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 69,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Grab by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 25,459,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,571,105. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.91. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.93.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

