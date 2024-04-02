Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Rises By 6.2%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 624,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

