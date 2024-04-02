Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expands By 9.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 28,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Gevo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,620. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 384.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gevo

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.