Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expands By 9.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 28,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Gevo Price Performance
NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,620. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.86.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 384.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
