Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rises By 13.4%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several analysts have commented on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,944,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,513,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,419,000 after acquiring an additional 79,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 44,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,091. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $52.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.75%.
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
