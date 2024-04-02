Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Decreases By 12.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of FUTU traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. Futu has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Futu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Futu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Futu by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

