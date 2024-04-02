Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Declines By 9.4%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Full House Resorts Stock Performance
FLL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.
