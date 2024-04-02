Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Decreases By 12.7%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

