Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Grows By 18.1%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 29th total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at $992,202.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $834,120,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE FET traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

