Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Decreases By 10.4%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of FingerMotion stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 156,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,517. FingerMotion has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
