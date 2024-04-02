Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Declines By 6.9%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
FGI Industries Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of FGI Industries stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
FGI Industries Company Profile
