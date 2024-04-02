Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Declines By 6.9%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

FGI Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FGI Industries stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

