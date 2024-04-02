Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW) Rises By 12.5%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FAT Brands Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FAT Brands stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.57.
FAT Brands Company Profile
