Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW) Rises By 12.5%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

