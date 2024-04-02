Short Interest in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rises By 5.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 36,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 28.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Enovix Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 188.0% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after buying an additional 1,761,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $13,142,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

