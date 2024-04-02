Short Interest in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rises By 5.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 36,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 28.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Enovix Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of ENVX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
