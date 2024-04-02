Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Expands By 17.6%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 48.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 387,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,952 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 541.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 339,857 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,759,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 798,327 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,051. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 127.33%.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

