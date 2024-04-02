Short Interest in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Declines By 7.5%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 950,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 747,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,503. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

