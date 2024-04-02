Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Decreases By 7.7%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 494,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

CDIO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,938. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDIO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.