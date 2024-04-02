Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Decreases By 13.0%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

In related news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

