Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Expands By 13.1%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 156,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,257. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $13,647,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after acquiring an additional 269,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 865,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 202,416 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

