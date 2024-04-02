Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Expands By 13.1%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE BGB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 156,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,257. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
