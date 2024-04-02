Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rises By 12.1%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter worth $68,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

