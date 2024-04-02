Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Grows By 9.0%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 8,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $905.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.34%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

