Short Interest in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Decreases By 6.8%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.1 %

BOH traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 45,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.60.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

