Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Drops By 6.3%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.14 and a 200-day moving average of $237.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.77.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

