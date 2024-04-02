Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreases By 12.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 29th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,375. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

