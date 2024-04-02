Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Grows By 16.8%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 29th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS stock remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,752. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,182 shares in the company, valued at $320,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,942 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

