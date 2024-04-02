Shires Income (SHRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Shires Income (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:SHRS opened at GBX 220 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.28 million, a PE ratio of 792.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.31. Shires Income has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.39).

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

