Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03), with a volume of 3619964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).
Shield Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.93.
Shield Therapeutics Company Profile
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.
