Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.6 %

Duolingo stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.50. The company had a trading volume of 504,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,235. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.