SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.41. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $135.26 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

