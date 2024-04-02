SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 352,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 349,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

