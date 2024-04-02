SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
