SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHG stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.