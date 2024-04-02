SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $838,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDY opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.