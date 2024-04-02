SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.