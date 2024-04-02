SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

