SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 219 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $199.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $199.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

