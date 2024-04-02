SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,250 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

