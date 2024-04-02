SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

